NBA Playoffs: Who the Boston Celtics Should Want as a First-Round Opponent by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Boston Celtics’ regular season ended after Sunday’s 120-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Despite the win, the Celtics had already clinched the No. 2 seed in the East. The team will have to wait and see the results of the play-in tournament to find out who its first-round opponent will be.

However, who would Boston rather play in the first round?

THE BRACKET IS SET ? pic.twitter.com/j7Dn0yxXyy — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2023

Who Should the Celtics Want as their First-Round Opponent?

Boston’s first-round opponent will be the winner of the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks. The new play-in format forces the No. 7 and No. 8 teams to go head-to-head to determine their final postseason seeding. The Celtics have found success against both teams this season, but there is a more favorable matchup for the C’s.

The Hawks currently sit as the eighth seed in the East with a 41-41 record. Following a head coaching change midseason, Atlanta found a new identity and clinched a play-in berth. Atlanta can steal the seventh seed from the Heat and solidify a first-round showdown with Boston.

Boston took care of the Hawks in every matchup this season, including their final win of the year. Although it was more of a battle between the teams’ reserves, the Celtics still grabbed the victory, taking the season series 3-0.

While the Hawks’ backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray presents a threat, Atlanta is still a better matchup for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be hard to stop, with Murray and De’Andre Hunter as Atlanta’s best shot at slowing them down. The Celtics’ ability to put a variety of lineups on the floor would be an important factor.

The Celtics would throw three of the best perimeter defenders at Young. A long series being guarded by Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon would be a headache for the young star.

Celtics Won’t Run From Anyone

The Celtics won’t shy away from a matchup with the Heat, either. Boston and Miami split the season series 2-2, but neither team has yet to play fully healthy. The Heat dealt with some midseason struggles, but so did the Celtics. Following last year’s Eastern Conference Finals between the two, Boston knows firsthand how competitive the Heat can be when locked in.

The difference?

The Celtics revamped their roster, while the Heat spent most of the season looking to upgrade. Still, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will present more of a threat on defense than Atlanta. Butler would be the X-factor, but with how the Celtics finished, it’s doubtful they fear anyone.

Remember when the Celtics had the best start to the season? And people said 'it's not how you start, it's how you finish'… pic.twitter.com/qvszIst2wU — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) April 8, 2023

With homecourt advantage over every team in the league outside of Milwaukee, the C’s will welcome both round-one matchups.