NBA Western Conference Finals MVP Power Rankings: Durant, Jokic Trade Spots by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA’s Western Conference is loaded with superstar talent, and there’s value in looking toward who will win the Western Finals MVP. With that, which players have the best odds of taking the hardware on the FanDuel Sportsbook?

1. Kevin Durant +340 (Last week: +350)

Kevin Durant took somewhat of a backseat in the Phoenix Suns’ first-round victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. A hot teammate can do that, but Durant is now the odds-on favorite to win Western Conference Finals MVP at +340.

2. Nikola Jokic +350 (Last week: +320)

He might not win his third straight regular season MVP award, but Nikola Jokic is an integral part of the Denver Nuggets. The Joker helped lead the Denver Nuggets to a gentleman’s sweep over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he’ll have his work cut out for him against the Suns in the second round, where he boasts +350 odds.

3. Stephen Curry +430 (Last week: +700)

Stephen Curry’s seen some sizable line movement after the Golden State Warriors evened their best-of-seven series with the Sacramento Kings. The sharp-shooter saw his odds to win WCF MVP bet down from +700 to +430.

4. Devin Booker +700 (Last week: +1100)

Devin Booker was lights out in their first-round victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, including dropping 47 points in the series clincher. The Suns star has taken the reigns early in the playoffs for Phoenix, leading to his odds jumping from +1100 to +700.

5. LeBron James +1000 (Last week: +1100)

LeBron James has done a little of everything to help get the Los Angeles Lakers out to a 3-1 series lead over the Memphis Grizzlies. Still, he’s only seen mild line movement to win Western Conference Finals MVP, rising from +1100 to +1000.

6. Anthony Davis +1300 (Last week: +1500)

It’s the same old story with Anthony Davis . He’s had moments of elite play and others where he’s looked like a shell of himself in their series against the Grizzlies. Still, with the Lakers close to advancing, he’s seen his odds rise from +1500 to +1300.

7. Klay Thompson +2900 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Making his first appearance in the top ten this postseason, Warriors star Klay Thompson has jumped onto the scene as a threat in this odds race. The elite shooting star boasts +2900 odds to win WCF MVP.

8. De’Aaron Fox +3100 (Last week: +1100)

De’Aaron Fox has some injury concerns ahead of Game 5, but all signs indicate him suiting up. Still, the Kings are up against a tough veteran Warriors team, and the injury issues don’t help his case, which has seen his odds nearly triple over the last week from +1100 to +3100.

9. Domantas Sabonis +3200 (Last week: +1800)

Domantas Sabonis remains a crucial component of what the Sacramento Kings do on both ends of the floor, but much like Fox, he’s seen his odds plummet after two straight losses, dropping from +1800 to +3200.

10. Jamal Murray +3800 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

After the Nuggets advance to the second round, Jamal Murray has risen into the top ten odds to win WCF MVP. Murray is a playoff performer, and even though he’s a long shot at +3800, there could be some sneaky value at play here.

