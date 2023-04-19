NBA Western Conference Finals MVP Power Rankings: Jokic, Durant Duking it Out by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NBA’s Western Conference is loaded with superstar talent, and there’s value in looking toward who will win the Western Finals MVP.

With that, which players have the best odds of taking the hardware on the FanDuel Sportsbook?

1. Nikola Jokic (+320)

He might not win his third straight regular season MVP award, but Nikola Jokic is an integral part of the Denver Nuggets. Whether they continue to find success in the postseason will depend a lot on how he performs. The Joker has the shortest odds of winning Western Conference Finals MVP at +320.

2. Kevin Durant (+350)

The Phoenix Suns split the first two games of their series with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Kevin Durant had another solid performance in Game 2, tallying 25 points. The superstar forward boasts the second-shortest odds at +350, slightly trailing Jokic.

3. Stephen Curry (+700)

Even though the Golden State Warriors are down 0-2 in their best-of-seven series with the Sacramento Kings, that hasn’t altered Stephen Curry’s odds a ton. The sharpshooter owns +700 odds, but his Game 3 performance will significantly affect how that number trends.

4. (Tie) LeBron James (+1100)

It was an impressive performance in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron did a little of everything in that matchup and sits in a tie for the fourth-shortest odds at +1100.

4. (Tie) Devin Booker (+1100)

A big reason that the Phoenix Suns evened up their series with the Clippers was because of the performance that Devin Booker put together. Booker blew up for 38 points and was efficient in doing so, leading to him boasting +1100 odds to win WCF MVP.

4. (Tie) De’Aaron Fox (+1100)

With the Sacramento Kings holding a 2-0 edge over the defending champs, De’Aaron Fox is a big reason Golden State finds itself in this uncomfortable spot. The Kings guard tallied 62 points in the first two matchups, equating to +1100 odds to take the West’s top honor.

7. Anthony Davis (+1500)

It wasn’t an out-of-this-world performance from Anthony Davis in Game 1 against the Grizzlies, but he still compiled a double-double and is very much in the picture here at +1500.

8. (Tie) Ja Morant (+1800)

Ja Morant suffering a Game 1 injury and his status being in question for Game 2 certainly puts some questions together about his odds to win Western Conference Finals MVP at +1800.

8. (Tie) Domantas Sabonis (+1800)

If you’re looking for one reason, the Kings finished as one of the top teams in the West this season, look no further than Domantas Sabonis. He’s stuffed the stat sheet through two games against Golden State and sits with +1800

10. Kawhi Leonard (+2000)

With the Clippers headed back home tied at one with the Suns in their best-of-seven series, you can thank Kawhi Leonard for that. The Claw has tallied 69 points through two games and owns +2000 odds to win West Finals MVP.

Western Conference Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook