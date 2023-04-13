NBA Western Conference Odds Power Rankings: Warriors, Lakers Continue Rising by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NBA’s Western Conference is wide open. Below, you can find the eight teams with the best odds to win the West on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Phoenix Suns +200 (Last week: +200)

The Phoenix Suns are set to collide with the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Phoenix looks like a worthwhile threat to win the West, and their odds continue to reflect that at +200.

2. Golden State Warriors +320 (Last week: +360)

Even though the Golden State Warriors will have their work cut out for them in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings, they still leapfrogged the Denver Nuggets and now have the second-shortest odds to win the conference at +320.

3. Denver Nuggets +360 (Last week: +330)

Despite clinching the Western Conference’s top seed, the oddsmakers’ respect for the Denver Nuggets just hasn’t really been there, where they’ve dropped once again from +330 to +360.

4. Memphis Grizzlies +700 (Last week: +550)

It might have something to do with a difficult first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Memphis Grizzlies’ odds of winning the West fell from +550 to +700 over the last week.

5. Los Angeles Lakers +800 (Last week: +1400)

After sneaking by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Play-In tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers have a matchup on tap with the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron James and company have continued to see their odds get bet down from +1400 to +800.

6. Sacramento Kings +2000 (Last week: +2400)

It will be a tough ask for the Sacramento Kings to take down the defending champs in the Golden State Warriors, yet they’ve actually seen their odds of winning the West rise from +2400 to +2000 despite being sizable underdogs in that series.

7. Los Angeles Clippers +2300 (Last week: +1300)

With an upcoming tough first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns and question marks about how involved Paul George will be in the series, the Los Angeles Clippers odds have nearly doubled, dropping from +1300 to +2300.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves +12000 (Last week: +10000)

After dropping a close one to the Lakers, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have a second crack at qualifying for the postseason when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The T-Wolves’ odds have still fallen from +10000 to +12000 since last week.

9. Oklahoma City Thunder +25000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Oklahoma City Thunder put together an impressive performance over the New Orleans Pelicans and advanced to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. With a win, the Thunder will face off with the Denver Nuggets in Round 1, but they remain extreme longshots at +25000.

Western Conference Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook