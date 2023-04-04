NCAA Basketball Odds: Early Numbers On 2024 Men’s Champion The Huskies are leading the pack into 2024 by Adam London 1 hours ago

The University of Connecticut reached the mountaintop of NCAA men’s basketball Monday night.

The Huskies capped off their remarkable 2023 Tournament run with yet another dominant showing, taking down San Diego State by 17 points in Houston’s NRG Stadium. Dan Hurley’s team won all six of its tournament games by at least 13 points and posted a wildly impressive average margin of victory of 20 points.

By winning the national title with only two seniors on the entire roster, UConn unsurprisingly is the early odds-on favorite to win the Men’s NCAA Tournament next year. As of Tuesday morning, the Huskies carry an 11-1 number at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s what the rest of the leaderboard looks like:

Connecticut +1100

Duke +1300

Arizona +1500

Alabama +1500

Kentucky +1500

Purdue +1600

Creighton +2000

Marquette +2000

Michigan State +2000

North Carolina +2400

Among the teams with the top-10 shortest odds for next year, the Huskies and the Bluejays were the only programs to play beyond the Sweet 16 in the 2023 Tournament. The Tar Heels, who came within one win of the 2022 championship, didn’t even qualify to participate in March Madness this year.

A lot can change between now and next spring, but the folks in Storrs, Conn. should feel pretty confident about their chances to go back-to-back.