NCAA Tournament National Championship MOP Odds Power Rankings: Sanogo Shines by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NCAA Tournament Championship Game will feature San Diego State and UConn, with viable MOP candidates on both sides. Below, we’ll dive into the top five favorites on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Adama Sanogo, UConn -160

Adama Sanogo has helped lead the UConn Huskies to the National Championship Game. He’s been a force in the paint and registered his third double-double of the tournament in their semifinal win over Miami, tallying 21 points and ten rebounds.

After another dominant performance, Sanogo has juice next to his name as the odds-on favorite to win the Most Outstanding Player award. The Huskies forward has been bet down from +260 to -160.

While he may be a lock for MOP, will Sanogo go over his player prop points number?

2. Jordan Hawkins, UConn +360

Jordan Hawkins’s sharpshooting ability makes him a real threat to challenge his teammate Sanogo. Hawkins has tallied 13, 12, 24, 20, and 13 points in five tournament games. The projected first-round pick has shot over 42% from beyond the arc in four of the five games.

His scoring prowess notwithstanding, Hawkins has seen his odds drop slightly ahead of the championship game from +270 to +360.

3. Matt Bradley, San Diego State +550

It was a quiet Sweet Sixteen and Elite 8 for Matt Bradley of the San Diego State Aztecs. He shot under 23% from the floor in the regionals, which didn’t inspire much confidence in him leading into the Final Four.

State’s leading scorer responded against Florida Atlantic with 21 points and six rebounds. With the breakout performance, Bradley saw his odds rise substantially from +2000 to +550.

4. Lamont Butler, San Diego State +1500

Lamont Butler of San Diego State has been clutch in the tournament. The point totals might not wow you, but his buzzer-beater against FAU helped propel them to the national championship game and put Butler on the radar as a MOP candidate.

He’s scored in double-digits twice in five games, but he’s still seen his odds jump from +2000 to +1500 ahead of tonight’s title game.

5. (Tie) Darrion Trammell, San Diego State +3000

Darrion Trammell has also had his moments for the Aztecs, including a game-winning free throw to send them to the Final Four.

But he put together a lackluster effort in their Final Four contest against the Owls. He tallied just five points and three rebounds in 28 minutes of action, with his defensive presence a factor in keeping the diminutive guard in this race. Still, Trammell’s odds have dropped in half from +1400 to +3000.

5. (Tie) Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State +3000

This is the first time that Jaedon LeDee has factored into the odds of winning MOP this high. Previously he had never cracked the top ten. The 6’9″ forward has made his presence felt in the paint on both ends of the floor, and that’s led to him sitting in a tie for the fifth-shortest odds at +3000.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Below you can find the top ten favorites on the FanDuel Sportsbook.