New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers Series Preview & Picks

There was a steep drop in class between the top three Metropolitan Division teams and the rest of the division. The Carolina Hurricanes triumphed over the rest, but the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers pushed them to the brink.

We’re left with a Metropolitan Division series between two of the best teams in the NHL, with the Devils and Rangers both finishing the year with 107 or more points. By virtue of their second-place finish, New Jersey has home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But it may not be enough to up-end a talented Rangers squad.

Game 1: NJD vs. NYR – April 18 @ 7 pm ET

Game 2: NJD vs. NYR – April 20 @ 7:30 pm ET

Game 3: NYR vs. NJD – April 22 @ 8 pm ET

Game 4: NYR vs. NJD – April 24 @ 7 pm ET

*Game 5: NJD vs. NYR – April 27 @ TBD

*Game 6: NYR vs. NJD – April 29 @ TBD

*Game 7: NJD vs. NYR – May 1 @ TBD

New Jersey has a pronounced analytics advantage, shifting the series price at FanDuel Sportsbook in their favor. At 56.5%, the Devils ended the regular season with the second-best expected goals-for rating in the NHL. Moreover, they set the bar even higher over the past month, setting a 57.4% benchmark since March 18.

Conversely, the Broadway Blueshirts finished the campaign with a 49.1% rating, the worst among playoff teams. However, the Rangers overcome that deficit with an abundance of skill. New York acquired two highly sought-after players in the trade market, acquiring Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko, in advance of the trade deadline. Since landing the duo, the Rangers have gone on an incredible 12-4-4, making a run up the standings.

Series Price: Devils -126 | Rangers +105

Devils -126 | Rangers +105 Eastern Conference Odds: Devils +600 | Rangers +700

Devils +600 | Rangers +700 Stanley Cup Odds: Devils +1100 | Rangers +1200

New York’s success is predicated on offense, but the Rangers wouldn’t be where they are without Igor Shesterkin between the pipes. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner was a stalwart again in 2022-23. Shesterkin posted an above-average 87.2% high-danger save percentage, with 20.6 goals saved above average. Additionally, he set career benchmarks in saves, wins, and starts en route to another banner year.

The goaltending advantage could be the difference in this series for the Rangers. Like the rest of his team, Devils’ netminder Vitek Vanecek is short on playoff experience. The Czech netminder has played a grand total of 112:59 in the postseason, stopping just 85.5% of shots.

New York’s offense doesn’t need any advantages, but they could have one standing in their opponent’s net.

Rangers +105

Series Total Games – 7 +194

With players like Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Dawson Mercer, the Devils are at the stepping-off point of their dynasty years. The Devils made the playoffs for the first time in five years, and they lack the experience to hang with a deep Rangers squad.

New York is coming off last year’s run to the Conference Finals, bolstering its roster with former Stanley Cup winners at the NHL Trade Deadline this season. Like many teams before them, the Devils have to learn how to win in the postseason, and the Rangers won’t let them pass the test on their first try.

Nevertheless, this series pits two of the best the NHL has to offer against each other in the first round, and it won’t be an easy path to Round 2. We’re betting the Rangers prevail, needing the full seven games to get past their division rivals.