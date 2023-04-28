NFL Draft: New York Giants Did A Fantastic Job Taking CB Deonte Banks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Giants selected cornerback Deonte Banks with the 24th overall pick. Banks, a defensive back hailing from Maryland, was ecstatic to be picked by his favorite team, and Giants fans are equally excited about the potential that Banks brings to their roster.

New York had a pressing need for improvement in their defensive backfield for some time now, and the addition of Banks could be just what they need to solidify their secondary. Banks has been noted as one of the top defensive backs in the country, showcasing his lockdown corner skills throughout his college career.

While some may question his potential to perform at the next level due to his time at Maryland, it is essential to remember that Banks was a standout player for the team and rose to the challenge of playing against some of the top talents in the country. As such, it is clear that Banks has the potential to be a playmaker on the next level.

With Banks, the team’s defense will have the added firepower it needs to compete against some of the top offenses in the league. Quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts may not find the pickings as easy against the Giants’ revitalized secondary.

With the ability to slow down passing attacks, Banks will undoubtedly impact the Giants’ overall game plan and help the team take on some of the top competition in the league.

Overall, the Giants’ selection of Banks is a major win for the team.