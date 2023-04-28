NFL Draft: Patriots Luck Out With Christian Gonzalez Says Warren Sharp! by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New England Patriots have a reputation for drafting well on the defensive side of the ball. And in the 2023 NFL Draft, they may have hit the jackpot again by selecting Christian Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick. Gonzalez, a cornerback out of Oregon, has excellent traits that make him a first-round choice, but there are concerns about his lack of productivity in his three years in the PAC-12.

Gonzalez’s career began at Colorado, where he played for two seasons before transferring to Oregon. However, he didn’t show much productivity until this past season, when he had four interceptions and defended seven passes. While this lack of productivity is concerning, it’s clear that the Patriots saw enough potential in Gonzalez to select him in the first round.

It’s worth noting that the Patriots traded backward with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire this pick. The Patriots got the second-best cornerback in the draft class by selecting Gonzalez.

What makes Gonzalez a first-round pick is his physical traits. He is 6’1″ and 195 pounds and has good cornerback size. He’s also a good athlete with excellent speed, agility, and quickness. Additionally, Gonzalez is a physical player who isn’t afraid to get in a receiver’s face and disrupt their route.

Gonzalez’s potential is evident, but it remains to be seen whether he can translate his physical traits into consistent production at the NFL level. The Patriots will likely look to develop Gonzalez and give him time to adjust to the pro game. He may not be an immediate starter, but he can potentially be a pivotal contributor to the Patriots’ defense in the future.

It’s up to the Patriots to develop Gonzalez and turn him into a productive NFL player. If they can do that, this pick will be another in a long line of successful defensive picks for the Patriots.