NFL Draft: Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Can Be Productive for the Buccaneers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Calijah Kancey from the University of Pittsburgh with the 19th pick. His ability to make plays and his tenacity on the field are some of the traits that make him stand out as a valuable addition to the team.

Despite being considered undersized for his position as a defensive lineman, Kancey has shown that his size doesn’t hold him back. Many compare him to Aaron Donald, another undersized player from Pittsburgh, who has become one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL.

Kancey’s productivity is not the only thing that makes him an excellent fit for the Bucs. He comes from a program known for its ability to shut down opposing offenses and provide run support. Last year, the Pittsburgh Panthers held opposing teams to under 100 yards rushing and less than four yards per carry. Over the past four seasons, their defense has averaged about 48 sacks per year.

Kancey was a key player in helping his team elevate against stronger opponents. He was often double-teamed, which opened up opportunities for his teammates to make plays. His experience in a scheme similar to that of the Bucs’ head coach, Todd Bowles, makes him a potential plug-and-play player who can seamlessly fit into the team’s system.

The Bucs struggled defensively, but with the addition of Kancey, they are poised to improve their run support and make a comeback. Devin White was a dominant force in the past, but the team tailed off, not only from an offensive perspective but also from a defensive standpoint. Kancey’s presence could be a game-changer for the Bucs and help them regain dominance.