NFL Draft Preview: Spotlight on Will Levis Brightens Going Into Day 2 by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

As NFL Draft Day Two approaches, all eyes are on Will Levis, the promising quarterback who has generated considerable buzz in recent days.

With odds showing Levis likely to be drafted before Hendon Hooker and the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans emerge as co-favorites to pick him, we explore the excitement around this talented player and the impact he could have on the draft.

The NFL’s decision to break down the draft process into multiple days has created additional excitement and anticipation around Day 2. The format now allows for a night of regrouping after Round 1, allowing teams to field phone calls and negotiate with other franchises. As the Pittsburgh Steelers hold the top spot in the second round, they find themselves in a prime position to make deals, potentially setting the tone for the rest of the draft.

With quarterback-needy teams still in the market, Will Levis has emerged as a hot topic of conversation. The buzz surrounding him suggests franchises may need to trade up and act quickly to secure his services. It won’t be surprising if Levis is selected as the first pick in the second round, given his talent and potential impact on a team’s offensive capabilities.

As NFL Draft Day 2 unfolds, Levis has undoubtedly become the star to watch. His potential selection could significantly influence the draft’s outcome and the strategies of the teams involved. With the possibility of Levis being picked early in the second round, fans and analysts eagerly await what decisions teams make, shaping the future of the league and the careers of these young players.