NFL Draft Preview: Where Does QB Hendon Hooker Go On Day 2? by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

As the NFL Draft continues, the focus shifts to Hendon Hooker, another highly-touted quarterback prospect. With the Minnesota Vikings emerging as favorites to draft him, we discuss Hooker’s chances of being picked in the second round and how the strategies of the Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Washington Commanders might come into play.The Vikings’ Dilemma

Although the Vikings are the favorites to draft Hendon Hooker at +300, they passed on him in the first round to select wide receiver Jordan Addison. This decision raises questions about their true intentions regarding Hooker. If they genuinely consider him a future franchise quarterback, they would have selected him in the first round over Addison.

Another point of concern for teams considering drafting Hooker is his health. There is uncertainty regarding whether he will be healthy enough to play this season, which could make drafting him a risky move for teams needing an immediate impact player. Furthermore, since he wasn’t selected in the first round, his rookie contract will be shorter, leaving teams with less time to evaluate him and make decisions about his future with the franchise.

Despite the concerns, there was significant hype around Hooker potentially being a first-round pick. Many believed he would be the fifth quarterback selected in the first round, with Will Levis being a lock for an earlier pick. However, with Hooker still available, it’s clear that the smokescreen surrounding his potential first-round selection may have been more about generating buzz than reflecting the true intentions of teams.

As the NFL Draft progresses, Hooker remains a quarterback prospect of significant interest. With the Vikings, Seahawks, and Commanders potentially looking to add a quarterback, Hooker’s fate will ultimately depend on how these teams weigh the risks and rewards of drafting him. His health concerns and the Vikings’ decision to pass on him in the first round only adds more intrigue to this ongoing draft narrative.