NFL Draft: Ravens Select Zay Flowers, First Boston College WR to Go in 1st Round by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers made history as the first wide receiver in the university’s history to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. Flowers was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens, marking a significant moment for the young player and his college.

Flowers had an impressive college career, catching 162 passes for 2,295 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons. His speed and athleticism made him a standout player, grabbing the attention of scouts across the league. And with his selection in the first round, Flowers has secured his place in Boston College history.

The Ravens’ decision to select Flowers in the first round clearly indicates their confidence in his abilities. He will now join Lamar Jackson, and the two will undoubtedly form a dynamic connection on offense. Jackson, who recently signed a five-year contract extension worth $260 million with $185 million guaranteed, will utilize Flowers’s speed and agility to help drive the ball downfield.

The draft night was also notable because four wide receivers were picked in a row, starting with the 20th pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the Seattle Seahawks, followed by Quentin Johnston to the Los Angeles Chargers, Flowers, and Jordan Addition to the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd pick. Both Johnston and Flowers went under their draft position props, proving they were highly sought-after players.

With Jackson leading the offense and Flowers as his new weapon, the Ravens could be a team to watch in the upcoming NFL season.