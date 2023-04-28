NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans Lay Foundation Offensive Lineman Peter Skoronski by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago

There were rumors that the Tennessee Titans would trade up to draft a quarterback, but it was not wise for them to give up as much draft capital as they would need to.

It was important for the Titans to lay the foundation for future success, and drafting an offensive lineman was a smart move. The offensive line was weak, which would have prevented any quarterback that came in to really shine. By building a solid offensive line with the addition of Peter Skoronski, the Titans are setting themselves up for success in the future.

The Titans’ wide receiving corps is currently weak, and Derrick Henry is a 30-year-old running back. The defense is not that great. Therefore, it is unlikely that the Titans will have much success this year. However, they are laying the foundation for future success, and when they eventually get a quarterback at the top of the draft, they will be in a good position to succeed.

It is possible that the Titans could have a high draft pick next year, which would give them the opportunity to draft a quarterback. This would be important because Ryan Tannehill is not a long-term solution, and the Titans need a quarterback who can help them win games.