NFL Draft: What Should Texans Do at No. 2? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

We are counting the days to the NFL Draft, with rumors already flying. The only sure thing seems to be Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers, as he’s a -1200 favorite on the FanDuel Sportsbook. The rest of the picks? Nobody knows.

The unpredictable part of the draft will begin with the Houston Texans at No. 2. There is no agreement as to who they will take, with Will Anderson Jr. (+200), Tyree Wilson (+260), Will Levis (+270), and CJ Stroud (+300) as options. According to reports, the Texans are not sold on Stroud, formerly a consensus top-two pick. The Texans have three options, so here’s how we rank what they should do on Thursday night.

Houston brought in their former linebacker and previous San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans as head coach. It’s safe to say a defensive-minded guy might pay extra attention to the illustrious defensive prospects at the top of the draft board.

At No. 2 overall, if the Texans choose to bolster the defense, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. or Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson would be the selection. Both are phenomenal prospects who play a premier position, but we have to consider the Texans as a whole. This roster is bear. Nobody would shame the Texans brass if they walked out of the draft with one of these prospects, but this roster isn’t one high-quality talent away from being a great team.

Seeing Davis Mills under center for another season would be painful. Everyone knows he’s a backup at best. Getting a new guy to lead the team at quarterback is how all struggling franchises have rebounded. What were the Bengals without Joe Burrow? What were the Bills without Josh Allen? The Texans need that same sort of resurrection.

While Stroud isn’t reportedly high on the Texans’ radar, drafting him wouldn’t be a death sentence to this organization. He projects as a high-caliber starting quarterback that one team will take in the top four picks of this draft. Additionally, Levis has the raw potential that scouts are looking for, and Anthony Richardson’s athletic abilities have general managers fawning over him. The Texans can’t wait for a quarterback forever, whether or not Stroud is their guy.

Is there anyone on this roster that Texans fans should get excited about? Laremy Tunsil is the face of the franchise at left tackle, but he’s approaching 30. Dameon Pierce had an excellent season but isn’t a premier running back. They traded away their best wide receiver, Brandin Cooks, and defensively, their third overall pick from last year, Derek Stingley Jr., didn’t stand out. This Texans team needs a lot.

Houston has a golden asset with their second-overall pick. In my opinion, I think trading back and gaining more assets to quicken the rebuild is the way to go. In March, the Bears traded down from No. 1 overall in return for DJ Moore, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks. For example, if the Titans came up to No. 2 from No. 11, the Texans could receive a ton of draft capital. At No. 11 overall, you’d still get a talented piece and a ton of draft capital to go after next year’s ultimate prize, Caleb Williams.