NFLPA: Injuries 'Significantly Higher' on Artificial Turf by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NFLPA released data this week that showed injury rates were “significantly higher” on artificial turf than grass during the 2022 season.

The increase comes a year after the NFL tried to downplay the issue by highlighting data based solely on 2021 numbers in which the injury rate of injuries on both was roughly the same. However, union president JC Tretter noted Wednesday that injuries on grass surfaces were lower from 2012-2020, calling 2021 an “outlier.”

“Instead of following the long-term data (which is clear on the issue), listening to players, and making the game safer, the NFL used an outlier year to engage in a PR campaign to convince everyone that the problem doesn’t actually exist,” wrote Tretter in an essay published on the NFLPA website.

“In short, last year, the gap, much like the NFL’s credibility with players on the issue, was as wide as it has ever been, proving that 2021 was, in fact, an outlier. Now, ten of the previous 11 years show the same exact thing, grass is a significantly safer surface than turf,” Tretter added.

Fifteen NFL stadiums consist of artificial turf, the latest being Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee after the Titans announced they were replacing their grass surface ahead of the 2023 campaign.

