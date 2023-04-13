NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Carolina Hurricanes will have their sights set on clinching the Metropolitan Division when they face the Florida Panthers tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

This could be a potential first-round playoff preview. The Hurricanes can clinch the Metropolitan Division with a victory, while the Panthers can avoid playing the Boston Bruins in the first round if they pick up at least one point. There are rarely playoff implications heading into Game 82, but this contest provides postseason intrigue. The Panthers are a home favorite on the moneyline at -113, while the Hurricanes are at -106.

This will be the third meeting between the clubs, which has seen both teams post a shutout victory over the other. The Hurricanes enter this matchup with a 4-5-1 record over their last ten games, while the Panthers are 6-3-1.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Hurricanes are expected to start Antti Raanta, while the Panthers will go with Alex Lyon. The Hurricanes netminder has a 19-3-3 record with a .910 save percentage, while Lyon is 9-3-2 with a .914 save percentage. It’s hard to give a significant edge one way with this goalie matchup, but the Hurricanes are a better defensive team.

Even though they’ve gone through some devastating injuries, the Carolina Hurricanes are a better-structured team than the Panthers. Florida underachieved during the regular season, and Carolina has been one of the most consistent threats all season long. As a result, taking Carolina to clinch the division is the direction we’ll lean.

Best Bet: Hurricanes moneyline (-106)

The first two games between these clubs saw three and four goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over at +104 and the under at -128. Florida boasts the sixth-highest-scoring offense, while the Hurricanes sit second in goals allowed per game. Over the Hurricanes’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in just one, while the Panthers have seen that in two. With recent trends and season series results, expect this to be a lower-scoring playoff-like atmosphere.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-128)

With the injuries to some of their top goal-scorers, it’s been challenging for the Hurricanes to generate offense in the second half. However, Jesperi Kotkaniemi has taken on a more significant offensive role this season, tallying 42 points in 81 games. His numbers don’t jump off the page, but he’s being put in a position to get points. The added opportunities provide value in backing Kotkaniemi to score at +330.

Best Prop: Jesperi Kotkaniemi to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+330)