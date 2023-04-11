NHL Best Bets: Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Vegas Golden Knights are set on capturing the Pacific Division as they face off with the Seattle Kraken tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Vegas’s holding a slim two-point lead atop the Pacific with a pair of games left, while the Seattle Kraken look to hop into the top three positions in the division. The Golden Knights are home favorites on the moneyline tonight at -150, while the Kraken are at +125. This will be the third of four meetings between the clubs, which has seen the Golden Knights post a 5-2 victory and the Kraken a 4-2 win.

Seattle’s posted five straight victories, owning a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games, while the Golden Knights are 6-1-3.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Kraken are expected to start Martin Jones, while the Golden Knights should do the same with Laurent Brossoit. The Kraken’s netminder has a 27-13-3 record with a .887 save percentage, while Brossoit is 5-0-3 with a .921 save percentage. Even though it’s a limited sample size, it’s hard not to give the Golden Knights an edge in goal tonight.

Vegas is a quality team, showing consistency all season. Still, the Kraken are on a roll, continuing to surprise their doubters. The Kraken are priced as +125 underdogs, and that number has a lot of value.

Best Bet: Kraken moneyline (+125)

The first two games these teams played saw seven and six goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over priced at +102 and the under at -124. The Kraken have quietly been the third-highest-scoring team in the league. Over the last five games, the Kraken have scored seven or more goals in three, while the Golden Knights have seen that in two. These teams have above-average defense, and there’s more value in siding with the under 6.5 at -124.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-124)

It’s interesting to note that despite Seattle having a very high-scoring offense, they don’t have a lot of star players. However, Jared McCann leads the team offensively, compiling four goals and four assists over their last five games. McCann has gone above and beyond with 40 goals in 77 games. There’s too much value in backing McCann to find the back of the net tonight at +130.

Best Prop: Jared McCann to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+130)