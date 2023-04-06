NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Islanders Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Islanders are clinging to the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card spot as they get set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Lightning are locked into a first-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, while the Islanders are still fighting for their spot. The Isles, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Florida Panthers have four games left and are separated by one point in the standings. The Islanders are a home favorite on the moneyline at -140, while the Lightning are at +116.

This will be the third meeting between the teams, which has seen the Lightning post two victories. Entering this matchup, the Lightning have a 5-5 record over their last ten games, while the Islanders are 5-4-1, losing two straight.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Lightning are expected to start Andrei Vasilevskiy, while the Islanders should counter with Ilya Sorokin. The Lightning’s netminder has a 34-21-4 record with a .916 save percentage, while Sorokin is 28-21-7 with a .923 save percentage. Sorokin will likely find himself in the Vezina conversation, even if he doesn’t win the award.

The Lightning are coasting down the stretch, while the Islanders need points in these last few games. There’s likely some value in expecting them to come out on top at home.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (-140)

The first two matchups between these clubs saw eight and five goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 5.5, with the over priced at -124, while the under is at +102. The Lightning sit eighth in goals scored per game, while the Islanders are listed at fifth in goals allowed per game. Over the Lightning’s last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in two, while the Islanders have seen that in just one. With how these goalies play, siding with the plus-money under is the direction bettors should lean.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (+102)

It’s no secret that the Islanders have trouble scoring goals, but they’re also great at limiting their opponent’s chances. Still, there are some Islanders’ goal-scorers to target. Brock Nelson has 32 goals, which has him second on the team. Nelson’s listed at +250 to score, and that price’s undervalued for what he’s done this season.

Best Prop: Brock Nelson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+250)