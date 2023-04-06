NHL Best Bets: Wild vs. Penguins Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins are fighting for their playoff lives in the Eastern Conference, while the Minnesota Wild are trying to win the Central Division.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

This matchup has a lot on the line, but for two different reasons. The Penguins are one point behind the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders for the final two Eastern Conference wild-card spots. All three teams have four games remaining, which means each one counts. Pittsburgh is a home favorite on the moneyline at -134, while the Wild are +112.

The Wild have a 6-2-2 record over their last ten games, while the Penguins are 4-6.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Wild are expected to start Marc-Andre Fleury in the net, while the Penguins should do the same with Tristan Jarry. The Wild’s netminder has a 24-14-4 record with a .910 save percentage, while Jarry is 22-12-6 with a .908 save percentage. It’s hard to give a significant advantage one way or the other, so consider it even in goal.

The Wild want to win the Central Division, but the Penguins are fighting to qualify for the postseason. The Pens will need big performances from their veteran guys to get back in the win column.

Best Bet: Penguins moneyline (-134)

The first matchup between these clubs saw them combine for ten goals in a 6-4 Pittsburgh victory. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over priced at +104 and the under at -128. The Penguins may have trouble getting by the Wild goalies, considering Minnesota sits third in goals allowed per game. Over the Wild’s last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in just one, while the Pens have seen that in two. With recent trends, we’ll side with the under tonight.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-128)

If the Penguins hope to break out of their slump, they need their veterans to step up. Sidney Crosby leads this group as one of the all-time greats and has compiled 88 points in 78 games. Crosby is listed at +152 to score tonight, and there’s value in that number.

Best Prop: Sidney Crosby to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+152)