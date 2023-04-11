No. 1 Pick Bryce Young? NFL Draft Odds Show Alabama QB Surging The market is evolving, to say the least by Mike Cole 3 hours ago

A month ago, Bryce Young was the betting favorite to be the first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. A week ago, C.J. Stroud had catapulted Young and became a massive favorite.

Now, with two and a half weeks until the Carolina Panthers officially go on the clock, Young once again looks like the No. 1 pick — if the latest adjustment in betting odds is any indication.

Young, after becoming a slight favorite late last week, is now the clear favorite across the board with multiple sportsbooks making him the odds-on pick to hear his name called first overall on April 27.

FanDuel Sportsbook

Young -250

Stroud +175

DraftKings Sportsbook

Young -300

Stroud +210

BetMGM

Young -250

Stroud +175

The odds certainly reflect recent reporting. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest mock draft Tuesday, and he had Young going No. 1 overall after previously holding the spot for Stroud.

“In my post-free agency mock draft, I went with Stroud, who fits the physical mold of quarterbacks new Carolina coach Frank Reich has worked with over the past decade,” Kiper wrote. “I’ve heard too many rumblings about the front office and coaches liking Young, though, and my pals Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter believe Young is the guy as well.”

Kiper’s mock might have even led to some betting momentum Tuesday morning. DraftKings provided an update just before 11 a.m. ET that Young’s odds went from -120 on Monday to -250 on Tuesday. DK then followed up that update roughly 45 minutes later to say the number is all the way up to the -300 it’s at now.

Kiper had Stroud “falling” to the Houston Texans at No. 2, as they look to start over, and the NFL draft expert also had the Titans trading up with the Arizona Cardinals to draft Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 3 pick. FanDuel currently has Richardson as the favorite to be selected third, offering him at +100 odds ahead of Alabama linebacker Will Anderson.

The run on quarterbacks doesn’t end there. Kiper also predicted the Indianapolis Colts will try to make Will Levis their QB of the future and grab the Kentucky product at No. 4. If the board does fall that way, there could be some value on Levis, who currently is 2-1 to go forth.