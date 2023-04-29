Patriots, 49ers, and Falcons Draft Decisions Leave Question Marks for Warren Sharp by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

While some teams performed exceptionally during the NFL Draft, others left fans and analysts concerned about their choices and strategies. We will discuss teams that have raised some eyebrows.

New England Patriots: Defensive Draft Focus

The Patriots’ draft decisions have raised concerns, primarily because they focused almost exclusively on the defensive side of the ball. While this is not necessarily a bad strategy, the Patriots’ 2021 performance against playoff teams (1-6) also suggests that they need to improve their offense.

With a 2022 schedule featuring nine playoff teams and 12 teams expected to be above .500, the Pats will need to score more points to stay competitive. Adding Juju Smith-Schuster in free agency and changing the offensive coordinator signals a commitment to improving their offense. However, their draft choices do not reflect this need for offensive improvement.

Questionable Draft Decisions: 49ers and Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers raised eyebrows by drafting a placekicker, while the Atlanta Falcons’ choice to pick Bijan Robinson in the top 10 has been criticized.

Conclusion:

Although the New England Patriots have had success in the past, their recent draft decisions have left some questioning whether they can maintain their competitive edge. The Patriots may need to focus more on offensive improvements to compete with their demanding schedule. As with any draft, only time will tell if these concerns are warranted or if these teams can overcome their perceived weaknesses.