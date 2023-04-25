Pirates Sign OF Bryan Reynolds to 8-Year Extension by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates have locked up one of their core players for the foreseeable future.

ESPN.com reports the Pirates have signed outfielder Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year, $106.75 million extension, the largest in franchise history. The deal keeps Reynolds in a Pittsburgh uniform through the 2030 season and includes a six-team no-trade clause and no opt-outs.

The 28-year-old is enjoying a solid start to the 2023 campaign, slashing .294/.319/.553 with five home runs and a team-leading 18 RBI in 22 games.

A second-round pick of the San Francisco Giants in 2016, the former All-Star joined the Pirates in the 2018 trade that sent franchise icon Andrew McCutchen to the Bay Area (McCutchen rejoined the Bucs this past offseason).

Pittsburgh has won seven straight games and sits atop the NL Central Division with a 16-7 record.

The Pirates continue their homestand Tuesday as they open up a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Pittsburgh at +104 on the moneyline.