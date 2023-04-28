Raptors Receive Permission to Interview Las Vegas Aces HC Becky Hammon
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Toronto Raptors have received permission to interview Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon.
Toronto is searching for a new bench boss after firing former head coach Nick Nurse last week.
Hammon’s tenure with the Aces got off to a historic start, the 46-year-old becoming the first rookie head coach in WNBA history to win a championship, earning Coach of the Year Honors in the process.
Before she arrived in Las Vegas, Hammon spent eight seasons (2014-2022) as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich. The South Dakota native also enjoyed a legendary WNBA playing career, earning six All-Star selections and being named to the league’s 25th Anniversary Team.
Hammon’s accomplishments culminated with a selection to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. She will be enshrined this summer in a class that includes Popovich and fellow Spurs legend Tony Parker.
