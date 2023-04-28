Raptors Receive Permission to Interview Las Vegas Aces HC Becky Hammon by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Toronto Raptors have received permission to interview Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon.

Toronto is searching for a new bench boss after firing former head coach Nick Nurse last week.

Hammon’s tenure with the Aces got off to a historic start, the 46-year-old becoming the first rookie head coach in WNBA history to win a championship, earning Coach of the Year Honors in the process.

Before she arrived in Las Vegas, Hammon spent eight seasons (2014-2022) as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich. The South Dakota native also enjoyed a legendary WNBA playing career, earning six All-Star selections and being named to the league’s 25th Anniversary Team.

Hammon’s accomplishments culminated with a selection to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. She will be enshrined this summer in a class that includes Popovich and fellow Spurs legend Tony Parker.

You can find the latest NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.