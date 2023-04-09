Rays Resting Yandy Diaz in Series Finale vs. Athletics by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Tampa Bay Rays are showing no signs of slowing down. The AL East leaders are 7-0 to start the season, outscoring their opponents by at least four runs in each one of their contests. Still, they have to find time to rest their starters.

That’s the case on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, as infielder Yandy Diaz has been left out of the starting lineup.

Diaz has struggled to make contact this year, but that hasn’t impacted his power stroke. The 31-year-old is batting just .222, although he’s slugging .481, with three of his six hits going for extra bases, including two homers.

Luke Raley starts in place of Diaz, taking over first base duties. Additionally, Brandon Lowe is in Diaz’s usual leadoff spot.

The betting market favors the Rays as they go for their ninth straight to start the year. FanDuel Sportsbook has Tampa Bay priced as prohibitive -320 chalk, with the total set at 7.5.