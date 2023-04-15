Robbie Ray Could Start Throwing Program for Mariners Next Week by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Robbie Ray hopes to begin a throwing program next week for the Seattle Mariners, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Ray is scheduled to be re-evaluated by doctors Monday, and if everything checks out, the M’s will set up a schedule for him to return to the rotation. One would think that this would require multiple bullpen appearances and possibly even multiple rehab starts, which could push his return to early to mid-May, even in a best-case scenario.

Seattle needs a healthy Ray this season to end the Houston Astros’ dominance over the American League West.

On Saturday, the Mariners will have George Kirby starting versus Ryan Feltner of the Colorado Rockies. The Mariners are -115 (-1.5) on the run line and -260 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.