Saints Might Have Selected Bryan Bresee Too Early

The San Francisco 49ers traded the 29th overall selection to the New Orleans Saints, who decided to take defensive tackle Bryan Bresee out of Clemson.

The Saints, listed as a +150 favorite to win the NFC South in the upcoming 2023 season, have chosen to bolster their defense. With their eyes on the championship, they traded up to select Bresee in the first round.

Bresee, who weighs an impressive 305 pounds, is known for his tenacity on the field. While some argue he was not worthy of a first-round pick, he has proven to be a formidable force in the college ranks. Alongside his Clemson teammate Myles Murphy, he helped anchor one of the best defenses in the NCAA over the past couple of seasons.

One attribute that makes Bresee stand out is his ability to force double teams from the opposing offensive line. This is a valuable trait in any defensive tackle, as it allows the rest of the defense to capitalize on one-on-one matchups and put pressure on the quarterback.

While Bresee may not have been a consensus first-round pick, there is no doubt that he has the potential to be a valuable addition to the Saints’ defense. As they build on their success from the previous season and make a run at the NFC South title, Bresee could prove to be a key piece in the puzzle. Only time will tell how he will fare professionally, but the Saints and their fans have reason to be optimistic.