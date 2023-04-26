Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche Game 5 Best Bets by SportsGrid 16 minutes ago

With their first-round best-of-seven series tied at two, the Colorado Avalanche get set to host the Seattle Kraken for Game 5.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It was unexpected that the Kraken would have the defending champs tied at two through four games. Still, Colorado has been in this environment before and knew the series wouldn’t be a cakewalk. The Avs are home favorites for Game 5 on the moneyline at -184, while the visiting Kraken are +152.

There are similarities between the clubs, but the Avalanche have higher-end stars that can be difference-makers in the decisive games in this series.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Kraken should continue riding Philipp Grubauer, while the Avalanche will do the same with Alexandar Georgiev. The Kraken’s netminder has a 2-2 record with a .916 save percentage, while Georgiev is also 2-2 with a .908 save percentage. With what we’ve seen in goal, it’s hard to give a distinct advantage one way or the other.

Even though Colorado will be missing Cale Makar, the Avs still have the players to pick up the win tonight. It’s not the most appetizing price, but targeting the home side on the moneyline is the direction bettors should lean.

Best Bet: Avalanche moneyline (-184)

The first four games in this series saw four, five, ten, and five goals scored. The total for Game 5 is set at 5.5, with the over priced at -128 and the under at +104. Low-scoring games have been the theme in this series. The Kraken have been much better defensively than expected, which has changed the entire outlook of this series. Three of the four games have seen five or fewer goals scored, which points to backing the under for Game 5, especially with a plus-money price tag of +104.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (+104)

There’s a lot of goal-scoring talent on both sides, but the Avalanche have more difference-makers. Mikko Rantanen stands out, tallying five goals over four games for the Avs. Rantanen often finds himself driving the bus for Colorado on offense, and he’s continued that in this opening-round series. The Avs’ top winger is listed at +100 to score tonight at home.

Best Prop: Mikko Rantanen to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+100)