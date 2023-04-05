SportsGrid NBA Player Props Model: Lebron Low or High in Top 2 Plays? by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

Bettors are looking at another busy night in the Association, with eight games on tap. The following plays stand out among the many recommendations via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 19.7

James’s workload will be one to watch tonight after the 38-year-old played 38 minutes in Tuesday’s victory over the Jazz. While a win on Wednesday could help LA avoid the play-in tournament, James is still re-acclimating himself after missing 13 games due to a foot injury. Surprisingly, The King has scored over 26 points just once in five games since his return, shooting just 24% from three-point range. The likelihood of reduced minutes, not to mention a difficult matchup against the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, makes the over on LeBron’s 26.5 points prop a tough sell.

IND Andrew Nembhard: Over 2.5 Rebounds vs. Knicks (-130)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 4/5 Stars

Model Projection = 3.0

Nembhard has been solid for the Pacers all season and looks to be a core piece of Indiana’s future. The rookie has topped his 2.5-rebounds prop in two of his past four games, finishing with exactly two boards in the other pair of contests. Nembhard averages 2.6 rebounds on the season, ever so slightly above tonight’s market number. While I would love this play even more at plus money, the Canadian is locked into heavy minutes and still worth backing, in my view. Give me the over.