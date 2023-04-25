SportsGrid's NFL Mock Draft 2023: Young to Panthers? Levis to Texans? by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

The NFL Draft takes center stage this week, and there’s a lot of chatter surrounding certain players going to specific teams.

As a result, let’s dive into our annual SportsGrid NFL mock draft.

1. Carolina Panthers (QB – Bryce Young)

Bryce Young is the heavy odds-on favorite to be selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers. Carolina traded up to this spot to get their guy at quarterback. Even though they supposedly like multiple quarterbacks, Young makes the most sense after multiple dominant seasons at Alabama.

2. Houston Texans (QB – Will Levis)

The buzz is the Houston Texans like Will Levis enough to select him with the second overall pick. There’s a risk with the selection, but several traits make Levis desirable as a potential franchise quarterback.

3. Arizona Cardinals (EDGE – Tyree Wilson)

There’s a definite need for the Arizona Cardinals to find help on the edge, and Tyree Wilson would give them that. Wilson is trending to be the first defender off the board, making sense for a struggling Cardinals defense.

4. Indianapolis Colts (QB – C.J. Stroud)

The Indianapolis Colts need a quarterback. With their fourth overall selection, they could grab C.J. Stroud, who has the talent to be a first-overall pick. The Colts should be ecstatic if he’s still around at four.

5. Seattle Seahawks (QB – Anthony Richardson)

Will the Seattle Seahawks make this the fourth quarterback selected in the top five? There’s chatter about it. Anthony Richardson fits the bill with the amount of hype building around him.

6. Detroit Lions (EDGE – Will Anderson)

Once the top prospect in this draft class, Will Anderson is an excellent selection for the Detroit Lions. He provides another weapon on defense and is unlikely to disappoint.

7. Las Vegas Raiders (CB – Devon Witherspoon)

When you’re picking inside the top ten, a team usually has more than one need. Adding the most physical cornerback, Devon Witherspoon, in the draft class makes sense for the Las Vegas Raiders.

8. Atlanta Falcons (CB – Christian Gonzalez)

Even with Jeff Okudah in their secondary, the Atlanta Falcons have a need there. If Christian Gonzalez is still on the board, he fills a necessity and would be a great value selection.

9. Chicago Bears (DL – Jalen Carter)

There are a lot of question marks with Jalen Carter. Despite his off-field issues, he should go inside the top ten. The Chicago Bears could end up with potentially the most talented player in the draft.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (RB – Bijan Robinson)

There’s been a lot of smoke with the Philadelphia Eagles and Bijan Robinson in this spot. The clear-cut top running back in this draft class would give the Eagles another powerful weapon on offense.

11. Tennessee Titans (OL – Broderick Jones)

The Tennessee Titans could move up for a quarterback, but if not, adding to their offensive line would be a prudent move. Broderick Jones can bolster their line.

12. Houston Texans (WR – Jaxon Smith-Njigba)

After drafting a quarterback at the top of the first round, the Houston Texans should grab the top wide receiver in the draft, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

13. Green Bay Packers (WR – Quentin Johnston)

With Jordan Love set to be QB1 for the Green Bay Packers, he will need more weapons on offense, and Quentin Johnston out of TCU would give him another target.

14. New England Patriots (OT – Peter Skoronski)

When you have a player like Peter Skoronski available, one of the best offensive tackles in the class, you can understand why Bill Belichick would make this pick.

15. New York Jets (OL – Paris Johnson Jr.)

With the addition of Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets will do everything to protect their veteran quarterback. Paris Johnson Jr., out of Ohio State, adds another body in front of Rodgers.

16. Washington Commanders (CB – Joey Porter Jr.)

The Washington Commanders need help in the secondary, and Joey Porter Jr. can provide that. His father being a star for the Pittsburgh Steelers certainly helps.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (OT – Darnell Wright)

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for young talent that can help protect Kenny Pickett in the pocket. Reports suggest the Steelers like Darnell Wright in this spot, and he would fill a significant need.

18. Detroit Lions (DB – Brian Branch)

A DB that can do a little of everything, Brian Branch has the potential to improve a Detroit defense looking to make a jump in 2023.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LB – Lukas Van Ness)

There’s a lot to like about how Lukas Van Ness profiles out of Iowa, and he has the potential to be a great fit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense.

20. Seattle Seahawks (EDGE – Nolan Smith)

The Seattle Seahawks need to add players that can get to the quarterback, and Nolan Smith looks like the guy to get it done for them.

21. Los Angeles Chargers (CB – Julius Brents)

Julius Brents brings athleticism and physicality that the Los Angeles Chargers will be thrilled to add to their cornerback room.

22. Baltimore Ravens (CB – Deonte Banks)

It’s perfect for the Baltimore Ravens when they can upgrade their secondary and select a player that fits the team’s culture.

23. Minnesota Vikings (WR – Jordan Addison)

Finding a receiver that can play opposite Justin Jefferson would give opposing defenses fits, so adding a talent like Jordan Addison makes sense for the Minnesota Vikings.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (EDGE – Myles Murphy)

It’s hard to evaluate where Myles Murphy might go. Some have him near the top of their board, and others have him with a second-round grade. Grabbing him at 24 would bring some upside for the Jags.

25. New York Giants (DL – Calijah Kancey)

Arm length aside, Calijah Kancey is elite at getting to the quarterback. There are valid concerns about his length, but there’s also a ton of upside.

26. Dallas Cowboys (TE – Darnell Washington)

Replacing Dalton Schultz on offense won’t be easy, but the loss looks less devastating when you can bring in a beast like Darnell Washington out of Georgia.

27. Buffalo Bills (WR – Zay Flowers)

Getting more weapons for Josh Allen on offense should be a priority for the Buffalo Bills, and Zay Flowers would provide him with another target.

28. Cincinnati Bengals (LB – Jack Campbell)

Jack Campbell tested well leading up to the NFL Draft and was a significant component of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ defense. Cincinnati will be thrilled if a player of his caliber remains on the board at 28.

29. New Orleans Saints (QB – Hendon Hooker)

There’s no guarantee that the New Orleans Saints will go with a quarterback here, but we’re assuming Hendon Hooker is taken in Round 1. This is as good a fit as any.

30. Philadelphia Eagles (DT – Bryan Bresee)

Improving the defensive line is something the Philadelphia Eagles will look to do here, and grabbing Bryan Bresee out of Clemson is a solid upgrade.

31. Kansas City Chiefs (EDGE – Will McDonald IV)

The defending champs will look for more help on the edge, and Will McDonald IV is a great fit.