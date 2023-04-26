Suns, Nuggets Advance, Will Meet in Second Round by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will square off in the Western Conference Semifinals after both teams closed out their first-round series following Game 5 victories on Tuesday.

Devin Booker poured in 47 points, including 25 in the third quarter, as the Suns downed the Los Angeles Clippers 136-130.

“It was spiritual,” Phoenix forward Kevin Durant said of Booker’s performance. “We feed off his aggression. Not just us on the team. Suns fans watching TV, Suns fans in the arena. His impact and his presence just means a lot to us. That was incredible to see and good to be a part of.”

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 63 points in the Nuggets’ 112-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“To win a series, I don’t care 8-seed, 1-seed, all that other B.S. — to win a series in the playoffs is hard,” said Nuggets head coach Michael Malone. “So I’m really proud of our guys.”

Game 1 between Denver and Phoenix is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, with a time still to be determined.

“It’s gonna be fun. They are the best,” Suns center Deandre Ayton said of the Nuggets. “Suns basketball, we try to compete and beat the best. That’s what we’re looking forward to. I know it’s not gonna be easy, but it’s gonna be a great series.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Nuggets as -2.5 home favorites on the spread and -136 on the moneyline.