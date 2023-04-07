Suns to Rest Starters for Friday vs. Lakers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Phoenix Suns will rest Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul for Friday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, per Stadium’s Shams Charania.

No Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James expected tonight: With 4 seed clinched and priority on postseason health, the Suns are planning on sitting their four core stars ? Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton ? vs. Lakers on second night of back-to-back, per sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2023

With the Suns locked into the 4-seed in the West, we may have seen their starters for the last time this season. Phoenix is also on the second night of a back-to-back.

The only reason we could see more minutes from the starters heading into the postseason would be the lack of team chemistry with newly-acquired star Kevin Durant. The Suns are yet to lose when he dresses, but it’s hard to imagine they feel entirely comfortable in offensive sets.

Watch for any potential rest ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds

The Phoenix Suns are 13-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, with the total set at 224.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.