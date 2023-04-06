Tiger Woods Shoots 2-Over 74 During Opening Round at Masters by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

Making his 25th Masters appearance, Tiger Woods carded a 2-over 74 during Thursday’s opening round, leaving him in a tie for 54th.

Woods sits nine shots behind clubhouse leader and playing partner Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm, who both shot an impressive 7-under 65.

It was an up-and-down day for the 15-time Major champion. Sitting 3-over after the front nine, Woods reeled off back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 before closing things out with a bogey on the final hole.

The 47-year-old will have some work to do if he wants to make the weekend in what could very well be his final stroll around Augusta National.

Woods was asked Wednesday whether the thought had crossed his mind that this year’s Masters may potentially be his last, to which he replied:

“Yes, it has. Last year, I didn’t know if I was gonna play again at that time. For some reason, everything kind of came together, and I kind of pushed a little bit and was able to make the cut which was nice. Yeah, I don’t know how many more I have in me, so just to be able to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories.”

Woods is scheduled to tee off at 1:24 p.m. ET for Friday’s second round.

