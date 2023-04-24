Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game 4 Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Game 3 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs was the closest of the series. Will Game 4 follow a similar trajectory?

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It was a thrilling Game 3 on Saturday, which saw the Maple Leafs take a 2-1 series lead with an overtime victory. Game 3 was much different from the two previous contests, both blowouts. As the series progresses, we expect tighter games, similar to last year’s series when the Lightning came out on top in seven games.

Tampa Bay was the better team in Game 3, but the Maple Leafs capitalized on their chances, something they couldn’t do in previous seasons. Still, the Lightning are a veteran group and will be prepared for what should be considered a must-win Game 4.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Maple Leafs will continue riding Ilya Samsonov, while the Lightning will do the same with Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Maple Leafs’ netminder has a 2-1 record with a .878 save percentage, while Vasilevskiy sits at 1-2 with a .853 save percentage. Regarding their numbers, more is expected from both goalies, but Vasilevskiy should have the edge at home.

The Lightning proved on Saturday night that they could skate with the Maple Leafs, outplaying them for most of the game, including overtime. We expect more of the same but for the Lightning to even the series at two. Back the home side on the moneyline at -104.

Best Bet: Lightning moneyline (-104)

The first three games of this series saw ten, nine, and seven goals scored. The total for Game 4 is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -104 and the under at -118. Game 3 saw the fewest goals scored with seven, but all three games have gone over the total. There’s too much talent in the nets and on defense for these games to continue to be high scoring, so we like the value the under 6.5 presents at -118.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-118)

Brayden Point suffered a scary moment in Game 3, going into the boards awkwardly. However, he returned to the game and is the type of player that comes up big in important moments. Point is listed at +142 to find the back of the net tonight.

Best Prop: Brayden Point to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+142)