Tottenham Players to Refund Fans After Newcastle Defeat by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, Tottenham’s players will reimburse supporters who traveled to watch the club’s humiliating 6-1 defeat at Newcastle.

“As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger,” said goaltender Hugo Lloris. “Sunday wasn’t good enough. We know words aren’t enough in situations like this, but believe us, a defeat like this hurts. We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind, we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James’ Park.”

“We know this does not change what happened on Sunday, and we will give everything to put things right, starting against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us. Together — and only together — can we move things forward.”

The loss resulted in the sacking of interim coach Cristian Stellini after just four games with the club. Stellini had replaced former manager Antonio Conte, who was let go in March.

Tottenham currently sits fifth in the Premier League with 53 points.

