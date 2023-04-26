Transfer Portal Profiles: Harrison Ingram, Stanford by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

After a historically disappointing 2022-23 season in Chapel Hill, they’ve quickly hit the transfer portal in hopes of redemption next season. North Carolina has landed Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram, a former five-star recruit who is oozing with potential with two years of eligibility remaining.

In this edition of Transfer Portal Profiles, we discuss Ingram’s game and his fit with the Tar Heels.

Career at Stanford

Ingram has been underappreciated over his first two seasons in a league that half the country doesn’t stay up late enough to watch. The former McDonald’s All-American put up 10.5 points per game both years at Stanford and was the silver lining among some disappointing seasons for the Cardinal.

Scouting Report

Ingram can stuff the stat sheet and be an elite wing defender. His shooting could use improvement, but his athleticism, playmaking, and activity on the glass are undeniable. He has some serious NBA-level moves in his bag, with an ability to receive the ball 25 feet from the hoop and get downhill for a finish at the rim. While he can create opportunities for his teammates at will, Ingram must work on his assist-to-turnover ratio, a lowly 1.61 in 2022-23.

The Fit at UNC

It may be best for Ingram not to be “the guy,” which will be the case at North Carolina as the team focuses on returning big man Armando Bacot. At times last season, it felt like the Tar Heels were missing a longer wing that could make explosive plays happen, and Ingram could easily fill that role. This could be one of the home run transfers of the offseason.

Check out some of our other Transfer Portal Profiles: Kerr Kriisa, West Virginia | LJ Cryer, Houston | Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

2023-24 National Championship Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

You can now wager on who will cut down the nets next April at the national championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.