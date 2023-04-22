Twins Activate Jorge Polanco from the Injured List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports that the Minnesota Twins have activated infielder Jorge Polanco from the injured list.

Jorge Polanco is back, returning from the injured list to rejoin the #MNTwins lineup for the first time since last August.



Edouard Julien was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul to make room.



Twins also optioned RHP Jorge Alcala to Triple-A and called up RHP Simeon Woods Richardson. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) April 21, 2023

Polanco made his season debut Friday as the Twins lost to the Washington Nationals, 3-2. He batted fifth and had one hit, a single, in four at-bats. Polanco’s season was delayed due to a knee injury.

During his rehab stint, Polanco posted a slash line of .231/.323/.269 in 31 at-bats. Last season Polanco had 16 home runs and 56 RBIs and batted .235 over 104 games.

The Twins are in first place in the American League Central with an 11-9 record but have struggled over the last 11 games with a 5-6 showing.

On Saturday, the Twins will have Pablo Lopez on the bump versus Chad Kuhl of the Nationals. The Twins are -137 (-1.5) on the run line and -310 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-104), and under (-118).