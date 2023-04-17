Twins Finalizing 4-Year Extension with SP Pablo Lopez by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

SportsGrid’s Craig Mish reports that the Minnesota Twins are closing in on a four-year, $73.5 million extension with starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. Per Mish, the agreement is expected to be finalized soon.

The Minnesota Twins and Pitcher Pablo López are closing in on a 4 year $73.5 million dollar contract extension per sources. Agreement expected to be finalized soon. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) April 17, 2023

Minnesota acquired Lopez this past offseason in a deal that sent reigning AL batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic start to his Twins career, recording a 1.73 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and a 33:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 26.0 innings pitched (four starts). Lopez’s last outing came Sunday against the New York Yankees, in which he held the Bronx Bombers to two runs over six innings with seven strikeouts, in a losing effort.

The Twins, who have lost two straight, open up a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Lopez’s next start will likely come on April 22 at home versus the Washington Nationals.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Twins as odds-on favorites to win the AL Central Division at -130.