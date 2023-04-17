Warriors-Kings Preview: Bounce Back Game for Golden State by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings gave us the best game of the postseason thus far, with a 126-123 victory in favor of the Kings on Saturday, providing high-intensity and explosive basketball, so we’re going to absolutely be tuning in for Game 2. Warriors @ Kings Game Information

Location: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

Game 1 was one of the most fun basketball games I’ve watched in weeks. Back-and-forth shot trading, an electrifying crowd taking in their first home playoff game in nearly 17 years, and two of the most entertaining guards in today’s NBA on full display.

Steph Curry did Curry things, but De’Aaron Fox gave many casual basketball fans their first exposure to Fourth Quarter Fox (15 points), one of the most clutch players in the NBA. He elevated his squad over the defending champs, proving that the Kings’ playoff legitimacy is for real.

Spread: Warriors -1.5 (-108) | Kings +1.5 (-112)

Warriors -1.5 (-108) | Kings +1.5 (-112) Moneyline: Warriors -124 | Kings +106

Warriors -124 | Kings +106 Total: Over 239.5 (-110) | Under 239.5 (-110)

So much of me wants to back the Kings. There is nothing to dislike about this Kings team. Who doesn’t want to see them â€œlight the beamâ€ tonight? After a decade and a half of putrid basketball, seeing this team inject life back into Sacramento is special and something we should all root for.

Regardless of Golden State’s 11-31 road record (including G1), expect a statement performance tonight. They have too much championship nuclei not to bounce back from the gut-wrenching loss. In our preview, we had this series going the distance, and we’re doubling down at +155.

Stephen Curry OVER 30.5 Points (-108)

Curry 35+/Warriors Win (+322)

Malik Monk UNDER 16.5 Points (-128)

Draymond Green 8+ Assists (-135)/10+ Assists (+220)

Green 10+ Assists/Warriors to Win (+373)

I’m going with pure gut instinct. Curry dropped 30 points in Game 1 in impressive fashion, carrying his squad as usual. He had the ball in his hands to tie the game as time expired on a one-legged three and clanked it. That miss has been eating away at Curry since the buzzer sounded. Expect him to go off, refusing to return to the Bay Area down 0-2.

Malik Monk dropped 32 on Saturday, and now his point total sits at 16.5, an attractive OVER play to the average sports bettor, so I’m looking to fade it. Of those 32 points, 14 came at the free-throw line. He also shot 61.5% from the field. In the 77 games this season, his highest free throw total was nine, and he shot over 61.5% from the field 13 times.

Expect regression, as Golden State’s defense will be extra focused on Sacramento’s sixth man. â€œDe’Aaron Fox may get 38 points, but you can’t give up 32 to Malik Monk off the bench,â€ said Draymond Green.

While we will fade Monk’s Game 1, I anticipate a repeat from Green. He tallied an impressive 11 assists as he carried much of the on-ball duties. What’s most inspiring is he notched 24 potential assists, leading the NBA postseason thus far, with Chris Paul being the next closest at 19. I see this carrying over into another high-scoring, fast-paced game.