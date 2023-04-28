What's Next for the Brooklyn Nets? by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

It was a rollercoaster season for the Brooklyn Nets, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers in four games in the first round of the playoffs. Still, the Nets are in good hands looking ahead.

The Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving marriage to the Nets crashed and burned midseason, but Brooklyn didn’t allow their season to go up in flames. A new team formed after the trade deadline, and the Nets made the most of it. Figuring out Mikal Bridges is an all-star in the making capped it off, but the Nets collectively have the building blocks to be a contender in the future, led by Jacque Vaughn’s excellent culture.

Brooklyn enters a fresh offseason looking to create a new identity. A few things need to occur: re-signing Cam Johnson, which shouldn’t be an issue. It’s unlikely the Nets will go star hunting as they will look to use this offseason to get out of “salary cap hell,” but here’s how we think the Nets should handle the offseason.

There is no way this isn’t No. 1 on Sean Marks’s offseason to-do list. Off the court, Simmons is worth nothing right now, as he’s still owed approximately $78 million over the next two seasons. On the court, he’s still worth nothing. Appearing in only 42 games, this was the worst Simmons has looked in his once-promising NBA career. Cutting bait and letting each side start fresh is the best thing to do. If Simmons has value in NBA trade circles, it remains to be seen, but if Marks comes across a willing taker, he needs to do it.

This free agent class isn’t star loaded, and we don’t expect them to suddenly become available through the trade market. Regardless, the Nets should stay away unless someone wants to go to Brooklyn. Cough cough, Damian Lillard? Assuring Brooklyn stays under the cap is key, as it will grant them a ton of flexibility in future offseasons. Brooklyn should have their eyes on Austin Reaves, with the Lakers likely unable to pay him. He would have a significant role in Brooklyn and should seamlessly slide into the two-spot. In terms of veterans, I’d target someone like Joe Ingles, who can be a veteran voice and provide bench shooting and playmaking.

The Nets were a .500 team post-trade deadline and likely won’t be higher than a six-seed in the playoffs next year, so building up the core needs to be prioritized. Vaughn is an incredible coach who is well respected by his players and seems to “get” the young talent. He’s allowed Bridges to flourish, expanded Johnson’s role, and mentored Nic Claxton’s growth into one of the league’s best young defensive big men. Giving this team more time to come together is key, so when a big-name star does become available, they can leverage their foundational pieces to lure them in.