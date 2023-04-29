White Sox Expect to have Tim Anderson Back Next Week by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Tim Anderson is expected to return to the Chicago White Sox next week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Anderson has been on the injured list since April 10, thanks to a sprain in his left knee. The start of this season has been nothing short of a disaster for the White Sox. They are getting slow starts from most of their offensive players, and the pitching hasn’t been anywhere near good enough to cover for the lack of hitting. Sure, Anderson will help, but this quickly looks like a lost season for the Sox.

This is a team that, if they continue to crater, could be interesting to look at come trade deadline time. Maybe they get tired of waiting for Eloy Jimenez to become a star and stay healthy for any amount of time, and contending teams may look to fortify their rotation with the likes of Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn.

On Saturday, the Sox will have the aforementioned Lynn on the mound versus Yonny Chirinos of the Tampa Bay Rays. The White Sox are -156 (+1.5) on the run line and +110 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, over (-120), and under (-102).

