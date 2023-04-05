White Sox Place OF Eloy Jimenez on 10-Day IL by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to the team’s official Twitter, the Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 4, with a low-grade left hamstring strain.

Prior to today?s game vs. San Francisco, the #WhiteSox placed outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 4) with a low-grade left hamstring strain and recalled infielder Jake Burger from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 5, 2023

Jimenez, who is expected to miss 2-3 weeks, suffered the injury running the bases during Monday’s home opener against the San Francisco Giants.

The 26-year-old is hitting .200 (4-20) with three RBI, two doubles, and three walks in five games.

One of the game’s most feared sluggers when healthy, injuries have been a common occurrence for Jimenez in recent years. The Dominican native was sidelined for over two months last season with a right hamstring strain and missed over three months during the 2021 campaign due to a ruptured left pectoral tendon.

The White Sox recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple A-Charlotte in a corresponding move.

Chicago continues its three-game set with the Giants on Wednesday, where the White Sox are currently -134 on the moneyline per FanDuel Sportsbook.