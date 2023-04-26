Who are the Future Stars of the MLB's NL Central? by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

The NL Central is loaded with top-quality prospects and some young talent already paying dividends at the big league level. The youngsters are taking over baseball, and the NL Central is no different, with the Pittsburgh Pirates blasting off early. The Pirates are building a quality farm system and already have a few prospects making a difference in the bigs.

Below, we look into a future star from each NL Central club.

Chicago Cubs (Pete Crow-Armstrong)

The 19th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Pete Crow-Armstrong, was part of a trade that sent Javier Baez and Trevor Williams to the New York Mets in 2021. Injuries hampered his early development, but he’s elevated his game, adding power that wasn’t there when he was drafted. Crow-Armstrong is considered a top-25 prospect, and Cubs fans should be excited about him potentially joining the big club as soon as 2024.

Cincinnati Reds (Elly De La Cruz)

Elly De La Cruz is viewed as a top-ten prospect and is the top prospect in the Cincinnati Reds farm system. De La Cruz has the power and speed to be a difference maker at the MLB level, and the 21-year-old brings a dynamic skillset that isn’t replicated often. He has the potential to be a five-tool player, and whether or not he’s a shortstop at the next level won’t change his status as one of the game’s future stars.

Milwaukee Brewers (Jackson Chourio)

Widely recognized as one of MLB’s top prospects, Jackson Chourio is currently playing at the AA level. He brings a lot of different skills to the table, with his speed being the thing that jumps off the page the most. In 2022, Chourio was the only player selected for the All-Star Futures Game with a 2004 birthday. He’s still a teenager but already off to an impressive start in 2023.

Pittsburgh Pirates (Oneil Cruz)

After a positive start to his MLB career, Oneil Cruz will miss four months of the 2023 season with a fractured ankle. Cruz is a monster at shortstop and has one of the hardest hit rates in the big leagues. He made his big league debut in 2021. In 2022, Cruz played 87 games and hit 17 home runs. Cruz’s presence makes him a must-see player and could make him the next face of the Pirates.

St. Louis Cardinals (Jordan Walker)

Jordan Walker made the St. Louis Cardinals out of camp heading into the 2023 MLB season. He made a statement in spring training that forced the club’s hand and kicked off his big league career with a 12-game hit streak. Walker was widely known as a top-five prospect in baseball heading into his rookie season. He has the talent to eventually take over as the next face of the St. Louis Cardinals.