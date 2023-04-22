Yankees CF Harrison Bader Begins Rehab Assignment by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports the New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader has begun a rehab assignment.

Aaron Boone said it?ll likely be a couple of weeks for Harrison Bader to return. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 21, 2023

Bader strained his oblique muscle in spring training and is only now ready to compete in games. Bader will start his rehab in Double-A Somerset.

The Yankees believe it could be a couple of weeks before he is ready to return to the team. New York has been using several outfielders to take his place, but Bader is expected to play center field when he returns.

Bader is more known for his defense than his offense, which could be an issue for the Yankees, who have struggled with the bat for most of the season. Their 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday was the sixth time in the last eight games that the Yankees have failed to score more than three runs.

On Saturday, the Yankees will have Gerrit Cole on the bump versus Alex Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees are +125 (-1.5) on the run line and -150 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-105), and under (-115).