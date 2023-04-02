Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa Debuts Sunday vs. Giants by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Last year, Isiah Kiner-Falefa appeared in 142 games for the New York Yankees, playing third base and shortstop. But with the emergence of Anthony Volpe, Kiner-Falefa’s skillset is being used in a different capacity in 2023.

The former fourth-round pick of the Texas Rangers will make his season debut on Sunday, starting in center field as the Yankees go for the series win against the San Francisco Giants.

Kiner-Falefa underwhelmed in his first year in the Bronx. The 23-year-old had a modest .642 OPS, with just 24 of his 126 hits going for extra bags. Still, he adds speed on the base paths, stealing a career-best 22 bases in 2022.

DJ LeMahieu draws the short stick in the series finale and will ride the pine. Aaron Judge moves over to right field, and Giancarlo Stanton is in the DH spot to accommodate Kiner-Falefa’s inclusion.

New York split the first two with the Giants, needing a victory on Sunday for the series win. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bronx Bombers priced as -148 chalk, with the total set at 8.5.