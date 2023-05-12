2023 NBA Finals MVP Odds Power Rankings: Jokic, Tatum Battle at Top by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and the game’s biggest stars are out in full force trying to lead their teams to a championship.

We’re looking at which players can win the NBA Finals MVP on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Jayson Tatum +260 (Last week: +370)

Jayson Tatum is the leader of the Boston Celtics but put together a dismal performance in Game 6. However, he came alive in the fourth quarter to help force a Game 7. Tatum’s odds of winning NBA Finals MVP were bet down from +370 to +260.

2. Nikola Jokic +280 (Last week: +490)

Nikola Jokic continues to be underrated. The Joker led the Nuggets to a six-game series win over the Phoenix Suns, moving his odds from +490 to +280 to win the coveted award.

3. Jaylen Brown +800 (Last week: +1000)

Jaylen Brown has been interesting to follow in the 2023 NBA postseason. He’s been an impactful presence at both ends of the court for Boston, leading to his odds to rise from +1000 to +800.

4. (Tie) Stephen Curry +1000 (Last week: +700)

Stephen Curry helped keep the Golden State Warriors alive, but they still need two straight victories over the Los Angeles Lakers to advance. With the Warriors headed into Game 6 as underdogs, Curry’s odds dropped from +700 to +1000.

4. (Tie) Anthony Davis +1000 (Last week: +1500)

Anthony Davis is a polarizing figure for the Lakers. He can take over a game, which he’s done at times in this postseason, but he has trouble staying on the court. With the Lakers up 3-2 over Golden State, Davis’s odds of winning the NBA Finals MVP bet were down from +1500 to +1000.

6. (Tie) LeBron James +1000 (Last week:+1100)

LeBron James continues to find new ways to win in the playoffs. If you want to know what an all-time great can do, look at how The King has evolved his game with age. LeBron has seen his odds of winning the NBA Finals MVP rise from +1100 to +1000.

6. (Tie) Joel Embiid +1100 (Last week: +700)

Joel Embiid will need to have a performance of a lifetime in Game 7 against Boston if he wants to shake the label of postseason underachiever. With the Philadelphia 76ers headed on the road, Embiid’s price has dropped significantly, from +700 to +1100.

8. Jimmy Butler +1700 (Last week: +2500)

Jimmy Butler has been the key reason the Miami Heat pulled off a significant upset over Milwaukee. He’s also why they have a 3-2 lead over the New York Knicks. Butler’s odds of winning NBA Finals MVP have risen from +2500 to +1700 over the last week.

9. Jamal Murray +2600 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Jamal Murray is proving to be the straw that stirs the drink for the Nuggets. Sure, Jokic is on a different planet, but Murray is playing at a high level at both ends of the court. His odds of winning NBA Finals MVP join the top ten at +2600.

10. James Harden +2800 (Last week: +1400)

James Harden can drop a 40-piece any night, but inconsistency holds him and the 76ers back. His odds of winning NBA Finals MVP have doubled over the last week from +1400 to +2800.

NBA Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook