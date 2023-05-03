76ers' Joel Embiid Wins NBA MVP, On Track to Return for Game 2 vs. Celtics by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

After finishing runner-up the past two seasons, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid finally broke through Tuesday, being named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the first time in his career.

Embiid won the award in a landslide, garnering 73 of a possible 100 first-place votes, besting Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished second and third, respectively.

“I don’t even know where to start,” said Embiid. “It’s been a long time coming, a lot of hard work. I’ve been through a lot, and I’m not just talking about basketball…it feels good. I don’t know what to say. It’s amazing.”

The 29-year-old averaged a league-high 33.1 points while contributing 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 66 games.

After winning MVP last night, during a quick 76ers celebration, Joel Embiid turned to the team and said: ?I?m back.?



Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2023

In addition to his MVP triumph, Embiid is also on track to return for Game 2 of Philadelphia’s second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics after missing the opener with a knee injury, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Sixers lead the series 1-0 following Monday’s 119-115 victory, with James Harden pouring in 45 points.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Philadelphia at +275 on the moneyline and a +7.5 point underdog on the spread.