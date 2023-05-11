Aaron Rodgers to Make Jets Debut on MNF vs. Bills by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Jets will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2023 season, the NFL announced Thursday on “Good Morning America.”

The game marks the highly-anticipated debut of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who Gang Green acquired in April following a legendary 18-year run with the Green Bay Packers.

This is the first MNF appearance for the Jets under third-year head coach Robert Saleh. With Rodgers at the helm, New York is expected to receive several primetime games as it looks to make the postseason for the first time in 12 years, the longest active drought in the NFL.

The Jets are also looking to snap a seven-game losing streak in primetime, their last victory coming in the 2018 season opener against the Detroit Lions. It won’t be easy with Buffalo fresh off a third straight AFC East Division title and boasting its own star QB in Josh Allen.

