An Ode to LeBron James: Can LBJ Carry the Lakers to the NBA Finals? by SportsGrid

LeBron James dispelled the final lingering question in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Can he still reach the level necessary for his team to compete for an NBA championship? The answer resounded throughout Crypto.com Arena: a definite yes.

LeBron showcased his unparalleled prowess on the court. He clocked in 43 minutes, only stepping out when victory was already assured. He was relentless, scoring 30 points on an impressive 71% shooting. His three-point shots found their mark, and he switched gears, driving to the basket time after time.

Beyond his scoring, LeBron demonstrated his all-around contribution to the team. He hauled nine rebounds, dished out nine assists, swiped a couple of steals, and added a block to his stat line. He was everywhere.

The ball was in his hands on every play. It was a clear reminder that this is his team, and he is still LeBron James.

The question was fair, given that we had only seen flashes of this level of performance. Glimpses appeared during the fourth quarter of Game 4 and in the heart-stopping game-tying shot against the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening round.

We’ve seen LeBron rise to the occasion when LA’s backs were against the wall. But these playoffs have been a smooth ride for the Lakers, barely putting them in high-pressure situations.

LeBron went into Game 6 knowing they wouldn’t be heading to Golden State for a Game 7 – not if he could help it. And help it, he did.

He demonstrated the one thing the Lakers and their fans needed to see: he could deliver a game-changing performance for the full 48 minutes when called upon. And that’s exactly what LeBron James did to close out the defending NBA Champions in six games.