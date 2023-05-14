Andy Dalton Starts OTAs Atop the Panthers' Depth Chart by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Bryce Young era isn’t starting without a little friendly quarterback competition.

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich confirmed Andy Dalton would begin OTAs taking reps with the first-team offense. Consequently, Young will be relegated to the second team.

"Reich said Dalton would take the first-team reps starting Monday, while Young will get his time with the twos."



Reich did add that Bryce Young will get "a lot of reps" possibly even more than Andy because Bryce is the "new guy."https://t.co/S2ppM6TtS2 pic.twitter.com/dJLTX3AFhi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 14, 2023

The Panthers moved up the draft board, trading away D.J. Moore and a plethora of draft picks for the first overall selection. They used that pick to draft the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback.

Young was the top-rated signal-caller in this year’s draft class. A two-year starter with Alabama, the Pennsylvania native won the Heisman Trophy following his sophomore campaign in 2021. He followed that up with another 3,328 passing yards in 2022, with a 32-5 touchdown to interception ratio.

Dalton is a wily veteran, playing with his fourth team in as many years. The former second-round pick has thrown for 38,150 yards throughout his career, 2,871 of which came last year with the New Orleans Saints.

This season is shaping up to be a development year for the Panthers. They are +6000 on the Super Bowl futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.