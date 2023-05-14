Andy Dalton Starts OTAs Atop the Panthers' Depth Chart
The Bryce Young era isn’t starting without a little friendly quarterback competition.
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich confirmed Andy Dalton would begin OTAs taking reps with the first-team offense. Consequently, Young will be relegated to the second team.
"Reich said Dalton would take the first-team reps starting Monday, while Young will get his time with the twos."— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 14, 2023
Reich did add that Bryce Young will get "a lot of reps" possibly even more than Andy because Bryce is the "new guy."https://t.co/S2ppM6TtS2 pic.twitter.com/dJLTX3AFhi
The Panthers moved up the draft board, trading away D.J. Moore and a plethora of draft picks for the first overall selection. They used that pick to draft the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback.
Young was the top-rated signal-caller in this year’s draft class. A two-year starter with Alabama, the Pennsylvania native won the Heisman Trophy following his sophomore campaign in 2021. He followed that up with another 3,328 passing yards in 2022, with a 32-5 touchdown to interception ratio.
Dalton is a wily veteran, playing with his fourth team in as many years. The former second-round pick has thrown for 38,150 yards throughout his career, 2,871 of which came last year with the New Orleans Saints.
This season is shaping up to be a development year for the Panthers. They are +6000 on the Super Bowl futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.